Annapurna Swadisht Eyes Britannia's And Nestle's Turf

Annapurna Swadisht Ltd. is actively pursuing a multi-pronged growth strategy, with a focus on the tier-2 markets and beyond, hoping to expand its noodles and biscuits categories.

This could put pressure on the likes of Nestle India Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd., which are already struggling to defend their market share, amid stiff competition from regional players.

Annapurna's strategy involves strengthening of distribution footprint to widen the penetration of its newly added categories—noodles and biscuits—and upping marketing spends to push sales, the company's Joint Managing Director Gajanan Prasad Sah, told BQ Prime in an exclusive chat.

Sah was recently roped in by Annapurna Swadisht to steer the company onto its next phase of growth. Prior to that, he was the global chief executive officer of the FMCG division of CG Corp. Global—the makers of Wai Wai noodles.

The Kolkata-based packaged snacks, food and beverages company is also building its own product research and development team. "We believe that we have now reached a scale where we can afford to set up a dedicated department for product development, instead of outsourcing it," Sah said.

These measures combined are expected to aid Annapurna Swadisht to grow its revenue to Rs 300 crore this fiscal, from Rs 160 crore a year ago, according to Sah. For the half year ending September, the company reported a nearly 100% year-on-year jump in its revenue from operations to Rs 131.1 crore, as against Rs 65.6 crore for the same period last year. Factors like new capacity addition, penetration into newer geographies, and better penetration in few of its existing markets drove the top line growth, Sah said.

Annapurna's aggressive penetration-led growth is in sync with the marked shift in India's fast-moving consumer goods space, where smaller players have been making deeper inroads to take on the big boys in the industry.

Acknowledging the phenomenon, Britannia Industries' Vice Chairman and Managing Director Varun Berry told analysts in a recent earnings call that the company has "to be vigilant going forward", as smaller companies are eating into market share. The stronger brands are losing out because of price play and grams of biscuits they sell in each packet.