Annapurna Finance Applies For Licence To Set Up Universal Bank

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India received one application under the Guidelines for ‘on tap’ Licensing of Universal Banks in the Private Sector dated Aug. 1, 2016, the central bank said in a statement.

Annapurna Finance, according to the company's website, was established in 2009, and is one of the top 10 NBFC-MFIs in the country.