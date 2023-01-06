Annapurna Finance: A Microlender With Universal Banking Aspirations

In the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank of India received only one application for a private-sector universal banking license. The application came from Annapurna Finance, a 14-year-old microlender based in Odisha.

Annapurna's application for a banking licence comes after the RBI turned down four applications for universal licences in May. One of those was from Chaitanya India Fin Credit, a microlender backed by Sachin Bansal. Bandhan Bank was the first microlender to receive a universal banking licence in August 2015.

Annapurna typically lends between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 8 lakh through group-based lending models--self-help groups (SHG) or joint liability groups (JLG), according to its annual report for FY22. Both of these are prominent micro-lending models based around a group of people helping each other maintain financial discipline and grow their respective income streams.

The microlender already holds a 'non-banking finance company-microfinance institution' licence from the RBI, which governs non-deposit-taking micro lenders.

Between FY21 and FY22, Annapurna grew its total assets under management by 37% year-on-year, from Rs 4,793 crore to Rs 6,553 crore, according to its annual report. This includes an off-book AUM of Rs 1,359 crore, according to a December 2022 credit rating note by Care Edge Ratings.

The lender has earned margins of 9–10% on its operations over the last two financial years, according to the note. But getting access to low-cost funds via deposits could help it scale even further, as cost of funds can often become a limiting factor for non-deposit taking lenders.