Anil Kapoor Wins Protection Over Personality Rights And How He Says 'Jhakaas'

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled in favour of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, protecting his publicity and personality rights and even how he says 'Jhakaas'.

The actor’s name, pictures, signature or voice cannot be used by other entities without his prior consent, according to the court. Since Jhakaas is a well-known 'Bambaiyya Hindi' word, the court said, the protection would extend to how the actor says it in a peculiar manner.

Kapoor joins Amitabh Bachchan in winning such a protection. In November last year, the court had restricted entities from infringing the publicity and personality rights of Bachchan.

Advocate Praveen Anand, arguing for Kapoor, said that Kapoor's morphed images and GIFs are circulated in small-video formats using technology to make money. Anand also cited his photos being morphed to create make derogatory images of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

T-shirts and other items with his pictures are sold to make money without his consent, Anand said.

The court remarked that if such protection is granted, other actors may also follow suit. Anand argued that if the other celebrities are being used for porn, or are shamed or exploited, then they, too, would be entitled to such rights.

The high court order would affect social media channels, e-commerce websites or other entities that infringe on the actor’s personality and publicity rights.