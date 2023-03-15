Andrew Holland Sees Fed Moving Towards 'End Of Rate Tightening'

The U.S. is heading "towards the end of Fed tightening" after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse triggered fears of a contagion, according to Andrew Holland.

The preferred choice of the Fed could be to either ease the nerves of investors in equity or to further increase interest rates by 25 basis points, to test the situation, the chief executive officer at Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah in an interview.

Holland expects the Fed will go on "hold" instead of cutting down interest rates. In that case, he said, inflation will cool and growth will come from emerging markets.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the sixteenth largest U.S. lender, will weigh on the Fed's decision even as core inflation stays above estimates. The bank put under FDIC receivership after mostly startup and tech customers cleaned deposits. Its troubles stemmed from mark-to-market losses on its debt securities after the U.S. central bank raised rates to tame inflation.