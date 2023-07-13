And Thus Ends The Tale Of HDFC Ltd.

As far as funding goes, things started easing after HDFC got a line of credit from the World Bank. This line eased a lot of things for the company as now other lenders were willing to extend money, Karnad said.

In the years that followed, HDFC grew rapidly as India's only mortgage lender, outside the banking system. Due to its rapid rise and its developmental nature, it was also instrumental in creating foreclosure laws in India. Apart from that, HDFC was tasked with creating other housing finance companies for the banking system.

"We started seeing competition get into the business sometime around the 90s. In fact, we created our own competition," Keki Mistry, vice chairman and chief executive officer, HDFC, told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview.

Canara Bank, State Bank of India and a couple of other public sector banks approached HDFC seeking equity infusion and advice to create their own housing finance companies, which the mortgage lender readily agreed to.

HDFC did that because the housing finance market was large then, as it is today, Mistry said. India's penetration of housing finance as a ratio of the gross domestic product is at 11%, indicating a significant headroom for growth.

By the mid-90s another thought entered the minds of the leadership at HDFC. India, fresh from economic liberalisation, was starting to see the growth of affluent Indians. While funding home loans was okay, there was a need to provide other lending products like vehicle loans, business loans, consumption loans, credit cards, etc. This was not something the mortgage lender could do internally.

In 1994, HDFC applied for a banking licence and got it. Thus was born HDFC Bank. A dashing and ambitious banker from Citibank, Aditya Puri, was chosen to lead the effort, with HDFC merely playing the role of a watchful parent. Over the decades, HDFC Bank rose to become India's largest private bank under Puri. He retired in 2020, handing over the baton to Sashidhar Jagdishan, who now is the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

A few years after HTP passed away, Deepak Parekh took over as non-executive chairman of HDFC in 1997.