Anand Rathi Wealth Considers Launching AMC, Revokes Sale Of Subsidiary

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. is 'evaluating and considering' launching an asset management company after revoking its earlier decision to sell its subsidiary, Freedom Wealth Solutions Pvt., according to Deputy Chief Executive Officer Feroze Azeez.

The unit was earlier categorised under 'assets classified as held for sale', according to a note in the annual report of the financial products distributor.

However, the company re-evaluated the decision and later revoked the sale of Freedom Wealth Solutions, Azeez told BQ Prime in an interview. "There are some other business opportunities that we have thought of that can be part of this subsidiary."

The company is evaluating and considering some other businesses, like an asset management company someday, Azeez said. There is no firm timeline yet, and the firm has yet to start conversations with the regulator.