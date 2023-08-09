Anand Mahindra Says He Is "Embarrassed" About Not Knowing This Person; Shares Video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared "one of the most inspiring messages" he has ever encountered.

Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman posted a clip about Dr Bhavesh Bhatia, the founder of Sunrise Candles.

Dr Bhavesh Bhatia is a visually impaired entrepreneur who has received various accolades.

In the video clip posted by Mahindra, Rajiv Talreja, a business coach describes Dr Bhavesh Bhatia.

"He is the founder of Sunrise Candles. He started 28 years ago in Mahabaleshwar on a handcart. And today, he has built a business that does Rs 350 crores per annum turnover. And what makes his story extremely inspiring and special is the fact that he is visually impaired, he's fully blind and here is a man who cannot see but has a vision to build a company," Talreja said in the video.

He added that Dr Bhavesh Bhatia provides income generation and employment opportunities to 9700 blind boys and girls.

Talreja shared a message Dr Bhatia shared with him once where he had said, "Rajiv ji meri mummy bolti thi ki toh kya hua ki tum duniya nahi dekh sakte, kuch aisa karo ki duniya tumhe dekhe"