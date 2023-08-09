Anand Mahindra Says He Is "Embarrassed" About Not Knowing This Person; Shares Video
The industrialist posted a video about Bhavesh Bhatia, the founder of Sunrise Candles.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared "one of the most inspiring messages" he has ever encountered.
Taking to Twitter, the Mahindra Group chairman posted a clip about Dr Bhavesh Bhatia, the founder of Sunrise Candles.
Dr Bhavesh Bhatia is a visually impaired entrepreneur who has received various accolades.
In the video clip posted by Mahindra, Rajiv Talreja, a business coach describes Dr Bhavesh Bhatia.
"He is the founder of Sunrise Candles. He started 28 years ago in Mahabaleshwar on a handcart. And today, he has built a business that does Rs 350 crores per annum turnover. And what makes his story extremely inspiring and special is the fact that he is visually impaired, he's fully blind and here is a man who cannot see but has a vision to build a company," Talreja said in the video.
He added that Dr Bhavesh Bhatia provides income generation and employment opportunities to 9700 blind boys and girls.
Talreja shared a message Dr Bhatia shared with him once where he had said, "Rajiv ji meri mummy bolti thi ki toh kya hua ki tum duniya nahi dekh sakte, kuch aisa karo ki duniya tumhe dekhe"
Here's Anand Mahindra's Tweet
"I’m embarrassed that I hadn’t heard about Bhavesh until this clip dropped into my inbox," Mahindra tweeted.
"His start-up has the power to motivate entrepreneurship more powerfully than a zillion unicorns… Keep Rising, Bhavesh!" he added.
The business coach thanked Anand Mahinda for sharing video about Dr Bhavesh Bhatia.
About Bhavesh Bhatia And Sunrise Candles
Bhavesh Chandubhai Bhatia is the brainchild behind the emergence and success of Sunrise Candles and is visually impaired.
According to the information on Sunrise Candles' website, Dr Bhatia founded the company in 1994 with one single dye and 5 Kgs of wax.
Today, close to 10,000+ Visually Impaired and Divyang persons have taken training for Employment and self-employment opportunities and we have supported them to stand on their own feet and also support their families, under the leadership of Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia.
Dr Bhatia on his LinkedIn bio mentions that he has received 3 international and 18 national awards and thrice received prestigious president award (Rashtrapati Puraskar) in 2014, 2016 and 2019.