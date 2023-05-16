An Indian IT Angle To Vice Media Bankruptcy

Wipro Ltd. is the largest unsecured creditor at Vice Media LLC, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, according to filings.

Wipro LLC, a New Jersey-based subsidiary of the Indian IT services firm, has unsecured claims of $9,905,086.59, or $9.9 million, from the bankrupt media firm, according to court filings seen by BQ Prime. Other creditors include the likes of HBO to CNN and Amazon Web Services.

The Bengaluru-headquartered software services firm is seen as one of the key reasons why Vice Media's bankruptcy became inevitable.