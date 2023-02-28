Amplus Solar Eyes Green Hydrogen Foray As A Service Provider
The company wants to set up distributed electrolyser-based plants for customers on their premises.
Amplus Solar Solutions Pvt. plans to enter the green hydrogen race by supplying the fuel from the plant set up on the premises of customers.
The renewable energy service company or Resco model follows a zero-investment approach and the user pays only for the electricity generated.
"The company is exploring opportunities in setting up distributed water electrolyser-based green hydrogen plants for customers requiring green hydrogen at their premises," Chief Executive Officer Sharad Pungalia told BQ Prime in an interview.
A lot of commercial and industrial customers in the glass, steel, power and other hard-to-abate sectors want to convert their energy sources to clean fuel. "Any company that can provide us their land and requisite water, we will set up the electrolysers, operate them and provide the green hydrogen to the customers on whose premises the plant is set up," Pungalia said.
The green power capacity to run the electrolysers will be localised. "We can set up solar plants at the customer premises or source it locally," he said.
The company, which is owned by Malaysia-based Petronas group, is capacity agnostic and can set up plants up to 5 MW or more as per customers requirement.
Pungalia said there was "no point" in catering to big companies in steel, refineries and power as they already have plans to set up green hydrogen plants. He said the industry can progress better if there is clarity and continuity of policies.
The tariff and non-tariff barriers have impacted the companies in taking quick decisions. Issues like import duties and approved list of models and manufacturers have impacted the financials, according to Pungalia.
If there is clarity on policies, it will help in timely procurement, better pricing and offerings to the customer, he said.
Amplus Solar has a portfolio of 250 plus global clients across diverse verticals, including manufacturing, defence, automotive, consumer durables, pharma, food processing, retail chains, educational institutes, healthcare, office buildings and shopping malls.
Its client base comprises renowned Indian and multinational firms, such as Cisco Systems Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., besides leading government entities like the Indian Railways, according to Amplus Solar's website.
Watch the full interview here: