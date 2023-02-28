Amplus Solar Eyes Green Hydrogen Foray As A Service Provider

Amplus Solar Solutions Pvt. plans to enter the green hydrogen race by supplying the fuel from the plant set up on the premises of customers.

The renewable energy service company or Resco model follows a zero-investment approach and the user pays only for the electricity generated.

"The company is exploring opportunities in setting up distributed water electrolyser-based green hydrogen plants for customers requiring green hydrogen at their premises," Chief Executive Officer Sharad Pungalia told BQ Prime in an interview.

A lot of commercial and industrial customers in the glass, steel, power and other hard-to-abate sectors want to convert their energy sources to clean fuel. "Any company that can provide us their land and requisite water, we will set up the electrolysers, operate them and provide the green hydrogen to the customers on whose premises the plant is set up," Pungalia said.

The green power capacity to run the electrolysers will be localised. "We can set up solar plants at the customer premises or source it locally," he said.