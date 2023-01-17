Ampere Maker Greaves Electric CEO Foresees EV Sales Boom Despite Subsidy Hit

Greaves Electric Mobility Pvt., the maker of Ampere electric scooter, expects the EV sales boom in India will continue even as incentives dried up after allegations of subsidy misappropriation by some companies.

"I expect this growth to continue. I don't see the slowdown of the growth," Sanjay Behl, chief executive officer at Greaves Electric Mobility, told BQ Prime at Auto Expo 2023. "I think we're already reaching the inflection point of about 5% penetration of electric mobility at least in two-wheelers segment."

Once that level of penetration is achieved, the industry will see accelerated growth and has potential to continue to double not in one year but many years forward, he said.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles has said that withholding of around Rs 1,100 crore subsidy by the government may adversely affect volumes in FY24.