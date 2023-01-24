Amid Tech Slump, Zomato CEO Announces 800 Vacancies
This comes roughly two months after the Gurugram-based company laid off about 3% of its workforce or 100 employees.
Zomato Ltd. announced 800 vacancies across five different positions at the food delivery firm, just two months after it laid off around 100 employees.
In a LinkedIn post, Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said applications across roles such as growth manager, product owner, chief of staff to the CEO, generalist, and software development engineers are open.
The Gurugram-based company had earlier laid off about 3% of its workforce, or 100 employees, as part of its annual review process.
Goyal's hiring for the position of chief of staff to the CEO also shed some light on the company's plan to install multiple CEOs for each of Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure, under the 'Eternal' brand. This was first pitched in August last year.
The name 'Eternal' is already being used internally as an umbrella company for all of Zomato's different businesses, according to its latest earnings call in November.
Shares of Zomato traded 0.8% higher at Rs 51.4 apiece as of 12:30 p.m., compared with a 0.06% gain in the S&P BSE Sensex.
The plan to hire comes as startups across India and the world cut their employee bases amid restructuring and a renewed focus on profitability. Its rival Swiggy fired 380 employees just days ago, while Byju's, Vedantu, Unacademy, and ShareChat have all laid off people.
Globally, as tech valuations have drawn down, Meta, Twitter, Amazon, Spotify, Google, and Microsoft have collectively fired close to 50,000 employees.