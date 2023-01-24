Amid Tech Slump, Zomato CEO Announces 800 Vacancies

Zomato Ltd. announced 800 vacancies across five different positions at the food delivery firm, just two months after it laid off around 100 employees.

In a LinkedIn post, Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said applications across roles such as growth manager, product owner, chief of staff to the CEO, generalist, and software development engineers are open.

The Gurugram-based company had earlier laid off about 3% of its workforce, or 100 employees, as part of its annual review process.

Goyal's hiring for the position of chief of staff to the CEO also shed some light on the company's plan to install multiple CEOs for each of Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure, under the 'Eternal' brand. This was first pitched in August last year.