As Amazon’s HQ2 Stalls, Incentives Have, Too
Amazon has assured the region that its overall vision is unchanged. The company still plans to hire 25,000 employees.
(Bloomberg) -- At PenPlace, the centerpiece of Amazon Inc.’s planned second headquarters in Northern Virginia, the gap between rendering and reality is stark. The rendering for its signature building: lush trees climbing a gleaming glass helix, as busy workers swarm below. The current reality: a dusty construction site.
Amazon announced its plans to build a new HQ in Arlington County in 2018, ending a months-long country-wide bidding war which saw some states and cities promise upwards of $6 billion to attract the e-commerce giant. The Virginia region made headlines for its less extravagant approach, which tied comparatively modest state and county incentives to tangible benefits Amazon pledged to provide.
Almost five years later, neither Virginia nor Arlington have yet paid the company a penny. And while Amazon is ahead of schedule on hiring, the pandemic’s effects are lingering, and the broader economic transformation it promised has yet to materialize. This month, Amazon publicly scaled back its short-term ambitions, announcing it would pause construction on PenPlace and delay the second phase of its HQ2 project, amid company-wide layoffs and economic uncertainty.
Amazon has assured the region that its overall vision is unchanged. The company still plans to hire 25,000 employees paid an average of about $150,000 a year to work out of more than 6 million square feet of real estate. On some of those metrics, Amazon says it’s ahead of schedule: The company has hired 8,000 workers and received certificates of occupancy for more than 900,000 square feet. Amazon is wrapping up the finishing touches on its Met Park development, where a set of boxy 22-story buildings have risen down the street from PenPlace. But whether it will manage to deliver the jobs by 2030 and the real estate by 2035 remains to be seen.
“I think that we are still going to see all the benefits that we envisioned at the beginning,” said Christian Dorsey, the chair of the Arlington County Board, at a media briefing on the project this month. “It’s just going to take a little longer to realize.”
Arlington's incentives deal was set up to pay Amazon only once the company could prove it had provided a boost to the community’s economy. In at least some ways, that arrangement appears to be working. The county offered Amazon the equivalent of about $23 million in tax incentives to locate there, with payments contingent on an increase to the county’s transient occupancy tax, collected from hotels and short-term rentals. With travel still depressed by the pandemic, that growth hasn’t been realized. In fact, in fiscal year 2022 the tax brought in nearly $10 million less than its pre-pandemic baseline of around $25 million.
“The incentives haven’t been earned and therefore haven’t been paid,” said Dorsey.
The county also committed to a ten-year plan to draw on the area’s incremental tax revenue to fund infrastructure projects that would support Amazon's facility. This benefit, too, was designed to be realized only if that tax revenue grew from a $4.8 million baseline – something that didn’t happen in 2022, which saw revenue down 14%. “Therefore, no incremental tax revenue has been set aside for capital projects,” said Cara O’Donnell, a spokesperson for Arlington’s economic development strategy.
The state-level package was more significant. Virginia offered Amazon up to $550 million for creating those 25,000 six-figure jobs by 2030, or as much as $750 million if they hit 37,850 jobs by 2038. But the company hasn’t yet submitted a request for payment, according to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. If it does so by this year’s deadline of April 1, Amazon will be eligible to start receiving grants starting in 2026.
Taking those things into account, “costs and benefits to date are mixed,” said Greg LeRoy, the executive director of Good Jobs First, a nonprofit think tank that has been critical of megadeals in the past. While Amazon’s hiring is slightly ahead of schedule, he said, other construction-related jobs will lag due to the building pause. “If the company ultimately occupies less space, that could suggest a shortfall on total permanent job creation.”
This year so far, Amazon has announced plans to lay off 27,000 people worldwide, but it isn’t clear how many employees are being let go in Virginia.
“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, told Bloomberg News this month in a statement. “Our second headquarters has always been a multiyear project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region — which includes investing in affordable housing, funding computer science education in schools across the region, and supporting dozens of local nonprofits.”
While government officials have avoided paying Amazon any outright incentives yet, their biggest gifts to the company have taken the form of investments in the neighborhood’s infrastructure, education and amenities.
Arlington officials say those improvements are for the community’s benefit as much as Amazon’s. “In terms of what we’re getting, it’s quite a lot,” said Dorsey. “And in terms of what we’re giving, it’s what we always intended to give in order to build out Arlington and make it vibrant and strong.”
National Landing’s Promise
Amazon’s arrival in Northern Virginia was supposed to jumpstart a long-awaited transformation of a cluster of Northern Virginia neighborhoods outside Washington, DC. Filled with nondescript corporate office towers and bisected by six gray lanes of highway, the area around the Crystal City neighborhood could be described as under-utilized at best, and at worst as a “ Ballardian hellscape.”
The company’s HQ2 announcement coincided with the unveiling of its new name, National Landing, conceived by local real estate developers as a moniker befitting a tech hub.
On a recent weekday, National Landing appeared as characteristically sleepy as ever. The streets were quiet, except for the occasional sound of drilling coming from the site of the future Met Park. A few people ducked in and out of coffee shops, grocery stores and apartment buildings during peak lunch hour, though the scene was a far cry from the crowds of pedestrians depicted in renderings. The existing parks nearby were virtually empty.
But locals have noticed an Amazon-inspired change. Foot traffic appears to be increasing, according to Natasha Colon, the cafe director at Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters, which was packed with people on their laptops. Of the steady stream of customers, she said, some are tourists hopping off the nearby Pentagon City Metro, but most are residents or construction workers. New apartment buildings like Sage are sprouting up, and pre-existing ones like The Bartlett are filling up, advertising their proximity to the planned Helix headquarters to potential renters. Tech peers have followed the company’s lead, too, like defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp., which announced it would move its global headquarters to Arlington in 2022.
Not all of that change has been welcome. In the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Arlandria, Alexandria, not far from HQ2, tenants are seeing landlords raise their rates — while they’re still waiting on the hoped-for explosion of jobs.
“Right now our families, all they got is negative impact,” said Evelin Urrutia, the executive director of Tenants and Workers United, which organizes for tenants' rights in Arlandria. “At this moment, they don’t see no benefits of having Amazon, whether it’s closed or it’s open.”
Amazon has committed more than $88 million to local education and community organizations, according to Amazon spokesperson Zach Goldsztejn, and put more than $670 million from its Housing Equity Fund towards fueling affordable housing development and preservation in the region. A analysis published last year found that only a fraction of the housing fund’s resources is going toward units priced for the lowest-income renters.
Brett Theodos, senior fellow and director of the Community Economic Development Hub at the Urban Institute, says that with a broader exodus of office workers in the region, the threat of Amazon-driven gentrification has been somewhat eclipsed by the need to attract workers.
“The pandemic really has brought about a re-calculus where we've gone from worrying about displacement due to too many new jobs coming in, to instead, how much will our local property tax, city and county revenues suffer, because we’ve got a good number of vacant or zombie buildings,” he said.
The spring promises to bring new milestones. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said all employees are expected to return to the office three days a week starting in May. Met Park is slated to officially open in June.
“That’s going to create the vibrancy and the vitality in the surrounding area,” said Dorsey.
Inside Crystal City Shops — an underground mall that connects to the Metrorail station and, more recently, to the new Amazon office on 1770 Crystal Drive — Jack Levonian has watched the neighborhood transform over the last 50 years. He opened Metro Imaging Photo Center in November 1972, and in the mall’s heyday, shoppers walked “shoulder to shoulder” and the nearby food court was always packed.
Like many business owners, he welcomed the news that Amazon planned to expand nearby.
But even as the pandemic eased and Amazon brought new workers to the area, Levonian says he’s only seen a small uptick in business.
The mall is now a hollowed-out version of itself. The food court is long gone. Levonian’s shop is one of the few remaining in his corner, along with a store selling suits next door and a small boutique across the hall. Levonian’s own future is up in the air; his lease ends at the end of this year, and he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to renew it.
"We just have to wait and see,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of customers coming back to me who live in the neighborhood, so that keeps me going.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.