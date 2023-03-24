As Amazon’s HQ2 Stalls, Incentives Have, Too

Amazon has assured the region that its overall vision is unchanged. The company still plans to hire 25,000 employees paid an average of about $150,000 a year to work out of more than 6 million square feet of real estate. On some of those metrics, Amazon says it’s ahead of schedule: The company has hired 8,000 workers and received certificates of occupancy for more than 900,000 square feet. Amazon is wrapping up the finishing touches on its Met Park development, where a set of boxy 22-story buildings have risen down the street from PenPlace. But whether it will manage to deliver the jobs by 2030 and the real estate by 2035 remains to be seen.