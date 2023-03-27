ADVERTISEMENT
AMG Media Networks Acquires 49% Stake In Quintillion Business Media
The acquisition is for a cash consideration of Rs 47.84 crore, according to an exchange filing.
AMG Media Networks Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd.The acquisition is for a cash consideration of Rs 47.84 crore, according to an exchange filing.Quintillion Business Media is engaged in the business of operating business and financial news on the digital media platform bqprime.com.On May 13, 2022, AMNL, Quintillion Media Ltd., QBML, and Quint Digit...
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
