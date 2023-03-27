AMG Media Networks Acquires 49% Stake In Quintillion Business Media

AMG Media Networks Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd.

The acquisition is for a cash consideration of Rs 47.84 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Quintillion Business Media is engaged in the business of operating business and financial news on the digital media platform bqprime.com.

On May 13, 2022, AMNL, Quintillion Media Ltd., QBML, and Quint Digital Media Ltd. entered into a share purchase agreement, according to the filing.