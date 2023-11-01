ADVERTISEMENT
AMG Media Inks Share-Purchase Pact To Buy Remaining 51% In Quintillion Business Media
AMNL already holds 49% stake in QBML, which it acquired for Rs 47.84 crore in March this year.
AMG Media Networks Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has executed a share-purchase agreement for the acquisition of remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd.AMNL already holds 49% stake in QBML, which it acquired for Rs 47.84 crore in March this year.Quintillion Business Media is the owner of BQ Prime, a business and financial news platform.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd. (AMNL) currently owns 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd. (QBML), the owner of BQ Prime Brand. AMNL has entered into an MOU to acquire the balance 51% stake in QBML. Post acquisition, QBML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AMNL.
