AMFI Appoints Venkat Nageswar Chalasani As Chief Executive Officer

The Association of Mutual Funds in India appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as the new chief executive officer.

"I am truly excited to be joining AMFI at this juncture when the mutual fund industry in India is poised for continued growth," Chalasani said in the company announcement note.

After his appointment, he will focus on the mutual fund industry’s growth and AMFI 2.0 strategy.

Chalasani has more than four decades of experience in banking and treasury and also served as the deputy managing director at the State Bank of India.

He has been part of various committees set up by the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance and has also been the chairman of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India and the Foreign Exchange Dealers Association of India.