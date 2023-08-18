Americans Keep On Spending But Big Retailers Doubt It’ll Last

But there were signs of weakness, too, and retail executives were at pains to share their worries for the rest of the year. Consumers have yet to regain their appetites for big-ticket items and nonessentials, and that dragged down sales at Target and Home Depot despite their better-than-expected profits. In addition, executives warned that new pressures such as rising interest rates and student-loan repayments could take the wind out of consumers’ sails during the second half.