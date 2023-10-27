BQPrimeBusiness NewsAMD Largest Design Centre Technostar Shaping Up Well: Vaishnaw
ADVERTISEMENT

AMD Largest Design Centre Technostar Shaping Up Well: Vaishnaw

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in July announced a $400 million investment in India over the next five years and said it will build its largest design centre in Bengaluru.

27 Oct 2023, 12:08 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: AMD Website)&nbsp;</p></div>
(Source: AMD Website) 

U.S.-based computer chip maker AMD's plan to set up its largest semiconductor design centre with a $400 million investment is shaping up well, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet on Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in July announced a $400 million investment in India over the next five years and said it will build its largest design centre in Bengaluru.

"AMD had announced a $400 mn investment in semiconductor design. Happy to know that the AMD Technostar Centre is shaping up well," Vaishnaw said on Twitter.

The minister tweeted a photo with AMD leadership in India, including Country Head and Senior Vice President of Silicon Design Engineering at AMD India.

AMD is planning to set up a facility spanning 5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru. More than 3 thousand high-end semiconductor design engineering jobs are likely to be created.

This campus will increase AMD’s office footprint in India to 10 locations. The Santa Clara, California-based firm already employs more than 6,500 persons in India.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT