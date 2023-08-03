Ambuja Cements Shares Gain On Buying Sanghi Industries
The Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements will acquire 14.66 crore shares of Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 crore
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. rose on Thursday after it bought Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries Ltd. in an all-cash deal.
The Adani Group-owned Ambuja Cements bought the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore, according to an exchange filing. The company will acquire 14.66 crore shares of Sanghi Industries, representing 56.74% of the overall shareholding, from Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Sanghi, members of the Sanghi family, and other promoter entities, the filing said.
Shares of the cement company rose 0.47% to Rs 463.05 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 1.65% intraday.
The stock has declined nearly 11.62% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 71, indicating the stock may be overbought.
Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy', 11 suggest a 'hold', and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a downside of 2%.
The company's first-quarter revenue rose 18.3% to beat analysts' estimates.
The Adani Group-owned cement manufacturer's net profit beat Bloomberg consensus estimates though it fell 38% year-on-year to Rs 644.88 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. Bloomberg consensus estimates stood at Rs 494.53 crore of analysts tracked by the agency.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.