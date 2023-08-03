Ambuja Cements Shares Gain On Buying Sanghi Industries

Shares of the cement company rose 0.47% to Rs 463.05 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 1.65% intraday.

The stock has declined nearly 11.62% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 71, indicating the stock may be overbought.

Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy', 11 suggest a 'hold', and nine recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies a downside of 2%.