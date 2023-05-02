Ambuja Cements Q4 Results: Revenue Jumps 8.4%, Net Profit Flat

The company's auditors issued a 'qualified opinion' in the audit report, citing the ongoing proceedings in the Adani-Hindenburg case, it said in notes to financial statements.

Adani Group has undertaken a review of transactions mentioned in the Hindenburg report through an independent law firm. The review confirms ACC’s compliance with applicable laws and regulations, it said.

The cement company has also foreclosed on the EPC contract as part of the capex plan initiated in Q4. It has recovered its advance of Rs 1,815 crore for the same.

"We are encouraged by the government’s increased spending on infrastructure development, particularly roads, railways, affordable housing, and other schemes as announced in the recent Union budget," said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer at Ambuja Cements.

"We are optimistic and maintain a positive outlook that the government’s timely and proactive measures will open more opportunities for the cement sector, which will stimulate cement demand and enhance economic growth."