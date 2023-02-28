Ambuja Cements Bags Coal Mine In Maharashtra
Of the six blocks put on sale, five are fully explored coal mines and one is partially explored.
Ambuja Cements Ltd bagged a coal mine in Maharashtra on the second day of the commercial mines auction on Tuesday.
While Assam Mineral Development Corporation Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Jharkhand, Shreesatya Mines Private Ltd bagged a coal block in the eastern state.
The auction of three other coal blocks were underway.
"Forward auctions for these mines have been started on 27.02.2023 and on the 2nd day of the e-auction, six coal mines were put up for auction," the coal ministry said in a statement.
The total reserves of these six blocks is 488 million tonnes.
In November last year, the coal ministry launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of the fifth round.