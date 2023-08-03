Ambuja Cements, ACC Price Target Raised By Jefferies On Strong Q1 Ebitda Growth

Jefferies has increased the target price of Ambuja Cements Ltd. and its unit, ACC Ltd., after both reported strong Ebitda growth in the first quarter.

The brokerage increased the target price of Ambuja Cements to Rs 540 and ACC's to Rs 2325 while maintaining 'buy' ratings on both companies.

Ebitda growth during the April-June quarter was driven by strong volume potential and the commencement of efficiency improvement delivery, the brokerage said in an Aug. 2 note.

That prompted the brokerage to upgrade its target multiple for Ambuja Cements to 15 times from the previous 14 times its earnings.