Ambuja Cement Shares Gain After Being Declared ‘Preferred Bidder’ For Odisha Mine 

Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd. gained after it emerged as the preferred bidder for a limestone mine in Odisha.

The company was declared the "preferred bidder" in the government of Odisha's e-auction for the Uskalvagu limestone block in the Malkangiri District of Odisha, according to an exchange filing. The block covers an area of over 547 hectares and contains a limestone resource of 141 million tonnes with an average calcium oxide content of 43.74%.

Ambuja Cement, part of the Adani Group, will get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations and will subsequently enter into a ‘Mine Development and Production Agreement’ with the government of Odisha to commence the mining operation.

Shares of the company gained 1.19% to Rs 348.95 as of 9:55 a.m., compared with a 0.51% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.