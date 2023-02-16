Ambuja Cement Shares Gain After Being Declared ‘Preferred Bidder’ For Odisha Mine
The mine covers 547 hectares and contains limestone resource of 141 million ton with an average calcium oxide content of 43.74%.
Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd. gained after it emerged as the preferred bidder for a limestone mine in Odisha.
The company was declared the "preferred bidder" in the government of Odisha's e-auction for the Uskalvagu limestone block in the Malkangiri District of Odisha, according to an exchange filing. The block covers an area of over 547 hectares and contains a limestone resource of 141 million tonnes with an average calcium oxide content of 43.74%.
Ambuja Cement, part of the Adani Group, will get the statutory licenses and permits related to mining operations and will subsequently enter into a ‘Mine Development and Production Agreement’ with the government of Odisha to commence the mining operation.
Shares of the company gained 1.19% to Rs 348.95 as of 9:55 a.m., compared with a 0.51% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating, 12 suggest 'hold' and 6 recommend a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 26.7%.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.