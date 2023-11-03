Ambition To Grow AI, Startup Innovations As Important As AI Safety: MoS IT

"AI represents for us in India a big opportunity as it does for the rest of the world. So it should not be demonised to a point where we are regulated out of existence and innovation. We should talk about how to determine safety and trust and who should determine safety and trust," Chandrasekhar said.

The minister said that there are concerns around four different types of harms from AI comprising concerns around workforce disruption, impact on privacy of individuals, harms which are non-criminal, and weaponsation and criminalisation of AI.