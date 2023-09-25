Amazon's Prime Video Shows And Movies To Include Ads From 2024; Here's Why

Amazon has said that starting in early 2024, shows and movies on its streaming platform Prime Video will include limited advertisements.

Ads in Prime Video content will be introduced in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year, the company said in an official release.

The company said that the decision to include ads was taken "to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."

Amazon said that it aims to have "meaningfully fewer ads" than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.

"No action is required for Prime members. We’re not making changes in 2024 to the current price of Prime membership," the release said.

Amazon Prime Video users in the U.S will also get a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month.

The pricing details for other countries will be announced later.

"We will email Prime members several weeks before ads are introduced into Prime Video with information on how to sign up for the ad-free option if they would like," Amazon said. h

Here's how much Amazon Prime membership costs in India: