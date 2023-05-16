Amazon's Global Layoffs Impact 500 Employees In India

Amazon Inc. has laid off around 500 employees in India as part of its worldwide job cuts, according to people familiar with the matter.

The layoffs being implemented now have been made across verticals in India and are a part of the additional 9,000 layoffs that were announced in March by Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy. The company doesn't provide country-specific layoff numbers.

In March, Jassy said that the company would eliminate about 9,000 more positions, mostly in web services, people experience and technology, advertising, and Twitch. "This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company in the long term," he wrote.

In January, Amazon announced it would be cutting 18,000 roles, with the numbers being extended to 27,000 by March.

In late 2022, some of the world's largest tech corporations undertook massive downsizing simultaneously due to the global macroeconomic uncertainty impacting tech valuations.

Microsoft Corp. had cut about 5%, or 10,000 jobs, while Google LLC laid off about 12,000 people.

Elon Musk, too, cut staff across Twitter's offices worldwide, with as many as 90% fired in India.