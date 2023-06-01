Amazon Employees Walk Out To Protest Climate, RTO Policies

The day before those protests, Amazon unveiled a “Climate Pledge” and said its operations would become carbon neutral by 2040. Employee activists claimed victory but said the actions didn’t go far enough and urged executives to cut Amazon’s ties to fossil-fuel companies, among other actions. Amazon has woven its environmental goals into more of its operations in recent years, though it also quietly abandoned a climate goal that preceded the Climate Pledge that would have rendered half its shipments carbon-emission-free by 2030.