Amazon To Stop Accepting Rs 2,000 Notes For Cash on Delivery Payments From September 19

Is there a maximum value or limit up to which a customer can use Rs 2,000 notes?

Amazon says that customers can pay the entire order value using Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, starting September 19, the company will no longer accept payments through Rs 2,000 currency notes.

A customer has placed a Cash on Delivery (COD) order and had planned to pay for it using Rs 2,000 notes. The Delivery Associate is not accepting these notes. What should they do?

According to Amazon, if the customer's product is delivered through a third-party courier partner, their own policies around the acceptance of Rs 2,000 currency notes will apply.