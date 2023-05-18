Amazon To Invest Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore In India Cloud Services By 2030

Amazon Web Services, the cloud services arm of the e-commerce giant, said it plans to invest Rs 1.05 lakh crore, or about $12.7 billion, in cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to cater to growing customer demand.

This planned investment in data centre infrastructure will support an estimated 1,31,700 full-time equivalent jobs in Indian businesses each year, AWS said in a statement. "These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data centre supply chain in India."

AWS has already invested about Rs 30,900 crore, or $3.7 billion, in India between 2016 and 2022, and its total investment will reach Rs 1.36 lakh crore by 2030.

"India Cloud and the underlying data centre infrastructure are important elements of India's digital infrastructure and ecosystem. I welcome Amazon Web Services' investment of $12.7 billion to expand their data centres in India. It will certainly catalyse India’s digital economy. MeitY is also working on a cloud and data centre policy to catalyse innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud," Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, said in the statement.