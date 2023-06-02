Amazon Is In Talks To Offer Free Mobile Service To US Prime Members

Dish has the most to gain from a deal with Amazon. The struggling satellite-TV company is attempting to transform itself into a cloud-based wireless carrier capable of competing with Verizon and AT&T. But it’s carrying a load of distressed debt and is seeking new avenues of funding to be able to launch its Boost Infinite wireless service. Dish is already working with Amazon, whose AWS division is providing cloud computing to run the core network for its wireless service and is expected to start selling Boost Infinite wireless service on Amazon as soon as next month.