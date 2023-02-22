Amazon’s Cloud Unit Partners With Startup Hugging Face as AI Deals Heat Up

Hugging Face, which makes AI products and hosts those developed by other companies, is also working on open-source rivals to ChatGPT and will use AWS for that as well, Clement Delangue, the startup’s chief executive officer, said in an interview. The two companies have a close relationship and already have 1,000 customers in common, Delangue said. Still, the cloud deal is not exclusive, giving Hugging Face the ability to work with other providers.