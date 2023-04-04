Amazon Removes Six-Million Counterfeit Items From Supply Chains

"The strategic combination of industry-leading technology and experts are successfully stopping bad actors and making an impact beyond Amazon's marketplaces and stores —identifying, seizing, and appropriately disposing of over six million counterfeit products in 2022, preventing them from reaching customers and being resold elsewhere in the global supply chain," the report said.

The report said that Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit sued or referred for investigation over 1,300 criminals in the U.S., U.K., EU, and China in 2022.