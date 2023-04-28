Amazon Jolts Investors With Talk Of Cloud Growth Slowdown

AWS is the largest seller of rented computing power and software services, a market it contests with rivals including Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The unit has been the main source of Amazon’s operating income for years, helping bankroll the company’s big bets in new areas even when Amazon struggled to turn a profit in its main online retail franchise. AWS is less profitable now than it was a year ago, which is partly the result of discounts offered in exchange for longer-term contracts as customers are cautious about their expenses, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said on a call with reporters.