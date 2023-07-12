Amazon Prime Day Invite-Only Deal Targets Buyer Frustration

Amazon is doing its best to sustain interest by touting “millions of deals,” including as much as 75% off some of its own own signature products, such as Alexa-powered Echo Show smart speakers and Amazon Fire televisions. It also promoted the event through TikTok influencers, hoping to draw younger shoppers from the popular social-media platform. In one promotion, influencer Alix Earle tallied up all the things she planned to purchase during the sale. Such promotions helped boost Prime Day mentions on TikTok 91% from a year ago, according to ComScore Inc.