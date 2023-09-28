Amazon Pay To Focus More On Offline Scan-And-Pay Transactions, Says Vikas Bansal

With the rapidly growing unified payments interface in India, Amazon Pay is focusing more on offline scan-and-pay transactions, according to Vikas Bansal, the whole-time director of Amazon Pay India.

"If you look at the overall ecosystem, there is a very large percentage of offline scan and pay type transactions, and almost 70–75% are those. This is where we are now focusing and investing," he told BQ Prime on the sidelines of a media roundtable.

With UPI being an important and exciting innovation, Amazon Pay is currently focused on solving problems for larger merchants and then smaller ones, Bansal said.

The company is also planning to launch the facility to link RuPay credit cards to Amazon Pay UPI very soon.

The user base for Amazon shopping has also doubled in the last month, he said while discussing the possibilities of UPI expansion.

Responding to a question on transactions via the Amazon Pay wallet, Bansal said that the company continues to be positive about growth in this space. With wallets being interoperable on UPI, it allows them to have more options as well, he said.

In February, the Reserve Bank of India granted in-principle approval to the company for a payment aggregator license. While a final licence is awaited, the company continues to engage with the Reserve Bank of India for operationalisation purposes.

At present, it is going through the next steps, which include audits and operationalisation, among other things, all for the final licence, Bansal said.

While payments is a huge-scale business, it also continues to be a low-margin business. Bansal is positive that the business will show some revenue pools soon.

As India grows, such revenue streams for core business will come from both customers and merchants. However, it will take some time for the market to stabilise and capture those revenue pools, he said.