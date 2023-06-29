Lina Khan Is Coming For Amazon, Armed With An FTC Antitrust Suit

When the complaint is finally filed, the FTC anticipates a barrage of criticism aimed at Khan, already the focus of business interests wary of her hardline approach and management of the agency. One person familiar with Amazon’s strategy pointed to its broad attacks on Congress’s tech-focused antitrust legislation. Last year, the company and its subsidiaries spent $20 million on lobbying, in addition to launching an ad campaign and an effort to mobilize sellers in lawmakers’ home states to publicly oppose the bills.