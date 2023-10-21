BQPrimeBusiness NewsAmazon Joins Web Summit Defection Following Israel Comments
ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Joins Web Summit Defection Following Israel Comments

Amazon.com Inc. joined companies and investors bowing out of the upcoming Web Summit technology conference in Europe after the event’s leader made controversial comments about Israel.

21 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
An illuminated Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo at the Tech & Innovation Expo during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney festival in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The event is the first iteration of SXSW to be held outside North America and is expected to attract around 27,000 visitors and inject A$24 million ($15.4 million) into New South Wales state economy, according to the government. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
An illuminated Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo at the Tech & Innovation Expo during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney festival in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The event is the first iteration of SXSW to be held outside North America and is expected to attract around 27,000 visitors and inject A$24 million ($15.4 million) into New South Wales state economy, according to the government. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. joined companies and investors bowing out of the upcoming Web Summit technology conference in Europe after the event’s leader made controversial comments about Israel.

A representative for Amazon Web Services confirmed Friday that the company wouldn’t be participating in the conference, scheduled for November in Lisbon. AWS, Amazon’s cloud-computing division, was previously listed as a partner of the conference and one of its vice presidents, Vishal Sharma, was scheduled to speak.

Read More: Google, Meta Pull Out of Web Summit After Israel Controversy

A growing contingent of companies have backed out of Web Summit, joining a raft of venture capitalists from Israel, the US and Europe in snubbing the event. Intel Corp., Siemens AG, Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. have all said they no longer plan to go.

The cancellations came after Paddy Cosgrave, the head of Web Summit, criticized Western support for Israel on social media. “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies,” he said about Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks.

Cosgrave later issued an apology, writing on Web Summit’s website, “I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many.” 

A group of Israeli investors issued a joint statement calling for a boycott of the event.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT