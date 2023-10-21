Amazon Joins Web Summit Defection Following Israel Comments

An illuminated Amazon Web Services (AWS) logo at the Tech & Innovation Expo during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney festival in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The event is the first iteration of SXSW to be held outside North America and is expected to attract around 27,000 visitors and inject A$24 million ($15.4 million) into New South Wales state economy, according to the government. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg