Amazon Is Set For New Round Of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 People

Packages for distribution sit on a conveyor belt at an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center in Kegworth, U.K., on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. Prime Day, a two-day shopping event Amazon unveiled in 2015 to boost sales during the summer lull, usually occurs in July, but this year got pushed to Oct. 13 in 19 countries, including Brazil, with over 1 million products for sale worldwide. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg