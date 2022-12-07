Amazon Is Running Out Of Warehouse Workers, Cue The Robots

At the press event for Sparrow, some of those employees were on hand, flown in to serve as living proof that Amazon’s robotic future would include people. One was Kory Sellers, a 22-year-old manager from a warehouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. His crew recently retired their first Hercules robot, signing it as a “thank you” for helping keep the warehouse’s operation running. Standing in a corner of Amazon’s robotics factory, Sellers didn’t have much to say about the process playing out in front of him, but thanked his employer for the opportunity.