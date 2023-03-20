Amazon Is Laying Off An Additional 9,000 Employees

A sign outside an Amazon.com Inc. fulfilment center in Swindon, U.K. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is laying off an additional 9,000 employees, adding to cuts that were already the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history.
Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts internally Monday, saying they would occur in the coming weeks and primarily affect Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and the Twitch livestreaming service groups.
The e-commerce giant has been laying off mostly corporate workers after a hiring spree during the pandemic left Amazon with too many people.