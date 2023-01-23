Amazon Is A Value Stock In Topsy-Turvy New World Of Investing

In its annual reconstitution in December, growth and value indexes run by S&P Dow Jones Indices saw record turnover, with almost a third of their market capitalization affected, according to Hamish Preston, director of US equity indices. Energy’s representation in the growth segment jumped to 8% from 1.4%, thanks to a surge in share prices — the only industry with positive returns last year — and a wave of earnings upgrades. On the value side, tech saw its weighting increase by 6 percentage points to 16.8% as the industry became home to many of the market’s biggest losers and analysts cut their estimates.