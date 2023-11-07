Amazon India Sees Strong Festive Sales Growth In 2023

Online sales by the e-commerce industry during this festive season are expected to witness 18-20 per cent growth to reach Rs 90,000 crore, according to market research firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The first four days of this year's festive season sales by e-tailers showed a 16 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 29,000 crore.