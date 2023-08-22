Business NewsAmazon Illegally Called Police on Employees, Restricted Union Talk, Labor Board Alleges
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon Illegally Called Police on Employees, Restricted Union Talk, Labor Board Alleges
Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday.
An Amazon.com Inc. logo at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Viva Tech gathers startups, investors and executives from several countries and has become France’s leading event in technology and innovation. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday.
The company, which didn’t immediately provide comment, has denied wrongdoing.