Amazon Illegally Called Police on Employees, Restricted Union Talk, Labor Board Alleges

Amazon.com Inc. illegally called the police on employees, restricted discussions about organizing, and terminated an activist in the lead-up to a vote on unionization near Albany, New York, the US National Labor Relations Board alleged in a complaint Monday.

22 Aug 2023, 7:03 AM IST
An Amazon.com Inc. logo at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Viva Tech gathers startups, investors and executives from several countries and has become France’s leading event in technology and innovation. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
The company, which didn’t immediately provide comment, has denied wrongdoing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

