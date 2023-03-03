Amazon Pauses Construction On Second Headquarters In Virginia As It Cuts Jobs

Amazon in 2017 announced plans for a second headquarters that would ultimately house 50,000 employees, prompting cities around North America to bid ferociously for the project. After evaluating dozens of proposals, the company announced it would split the campus between New York and Northern Virginia, but opposition from local politicians and union officials prompted executives to abandon New York. Government entities in Virginia committed to roughly $800 million in tax breaks and infrastructure improvements over 15 years in exchange for 25,000 of those workers.