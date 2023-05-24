Amazon, Facebook Co-Founder Invest In Kids Apparel Brand Hopscotch

"This investment allows us to invest in marketing, broaden our selection, and enable more customers to express their unique sense of style," said Rahul Anand, chief executive officer at Hopscotch.

"Hopscotch has strong brand recall in the kids' category," Preetham N, director of corporate development at Amazon, said. "We have been impressed to see what they have done till date."

The company had raised $25 million, or Rs 206 crore, in a funding round last year when Saverin had first invested.