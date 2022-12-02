Amara Raja Joins The Rush To Set Up Lithium-Ion Battery Plants In India

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Telangana government to set up a lithium-ion battery plant in the state, joining a clutch of companies seeking a first-mover advantage in electric mobility.

The so-called Amara Raja Giga Corridor, which will come up in the Mahbubnagar district—about 100 km from Hyderabad—will house a battery manufacturing facility as well as an innovation center. The company plans to invest more than Rs 9,500 crore over 10 years, subject to approvals.

“This latest step is in line with the ‘Energy & Mobility’ roadmap that we laid out last year,” Vikramadithya Gourineni, executive director-new energy business, at Amara Raja, said in a statement on Friday. “Our ambition is to develop a robust Indian ecosystem…a giga corridor for emerging technologies in energy and mobility.”

The entry of electric vehicles into the Indian automotive space has prompted the maker of Amaron lead-acid batteries to shift gears and move into manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for cars as well as two-wheelers.

On Nov. 3, the company announced the incorporation of Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. to make lithium-ion cell chemistries for Indian conditions. It already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some two- and three-wheeler original equipment manufacturers in the country.