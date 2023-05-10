AM Naik Steps Down As L&T Non-Executive Chairperson

AM Naik, who joined Larsen and Toubro Ltd. in the 1960's as a junior engineer and rose to the top during his 58 years of service, has decided to step down as the non-executive chairperson at the end of his tenure on Sept. 30.

Naik has been conferred the status of chairman emeritus by the board.

A corporate stalwart and a veteran at the company, he was instrumental in fighting high profile corporate takeover battles with the likes of Mukesh and Anil Ambani of Reliance and Kumar Mangalam Birla over L&T's cement business, after he took over as the chief executive officer in 1999.

Although the cement business of L&T went to the Aditya Birla Group, the sale of the demerged business was considered a feather in the cap of the company. It helped L&T do away with the non-core asset and become an engineering conglomerate.