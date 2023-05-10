AM Naik Steps Down As L&T Non-Executive Chairperson
Naik has been conferred the status of chairman emeritus by the board.
AM Naik, who joined Larsen and Toubro Ltd. in the 1960's as a junior engineer and rose to the top during his 58 years of service, has decided to step down as the non-executive chairperson at the end of his tenure on Sept. 30.
A corporate stalwart and a veteran at the company, he was instrumental in fighting high profile corporate takeover battles with the likes of Mukesh and Anil Ambani of Reliance and Kumar Mangalam Birla over L&T's cement business, after he took over as the chief executive officer in 1999.
Although the cement business of L&T went to the Aditya Birla Group, the sale of the demerged business was considered a feather in the cap of the company. It helped L&T do away with the non-core asset and become an engineering conglomerate.
Since he became the CEO, Naik led from the front to raise the company’s turnover from Rs 5,000 crore in 1999 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in fiscal 2023. The market capitalisation of the company also grew from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3.32 lakh crore, as of May 10.
Chief Executive Officer SN Subrahmanyan has been re-designated as the chairperson and managing director of the company, with effect from Oct. 1.
“Naik has served the company for more than 58 years and his stewardship has led to an upsurge in shareholder value creation," L&T said in a statement. "He has been widely acknowledged as the architect of the transformation of the company into a sharply focused company delivering superior value to stakeholders."
As a robust upholder of the company's value system, Naik has played a critical role in ensuring the company retains its unique ethos across decades, it said.
Deven Choksey, managing director of KR Choksey Holdings Pvt., said succession was never going to be an issue at L&T, as Naik had already exempted himself from the executive role. However, the company has benefited from his stewardship not only in India, but even outside.
"It is not easy to navigate a company without a parent," Choksey said. "He has managed to create a professionally run company and even transformed L&T by creating several verticals and monetising several others that became the non-core assets."
Given the role of L&T in India, it should have been a much bigger company in size, according to Choksey. "If we compare it with companies, such as Samsung and Daewoo in South Korea, we would need many more L&T's or a bigger L&T, given (the) scope of infrastructure activities that are expected in the future."
Choksey expects that there would be a strategic investor in the company in the coming years, who will help L&T to grow in size.