Eli Lilly Drug Slows Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds

The drug, donanemab, slowed the disease by 35% over a year and a half in a trial of 1,182 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, Lilly said Wednesday in a statement. About 24% of subjects on the drug experienced brain swelling and an overlapping 31.4% had bleeding in the brain, side effects that have been seen with similar drugs. The company said it plans to apply for US approval this quarter, and the shares rose as much as 9% in trading before US markets opened.