Alvarez & Marsal India Appoints Santosh Kamath As Managing Director

08 May 2023, 5:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solar panels (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Solar panels (Source: Unsplash)
Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal India on Monday announced the appointment of Santosh Kamath as Managing Director to strengthen its energy practice in the energy transition and clean energy areas.

Kamath's appointment strengthens A&M's expanding footprint in India and bolsters the firm's ability to maximise value and drive change for energy sector clients, the company said in a statement.

With over 23 years of experience advising clients across the energy value chain, Kamath is a recognised industry leader noted for working with a broad range of stakeholders and providing leadership to companies focused on emerging energy transition areas.

Prior to joining A&M, Kamath served as a partner in KPMG's energy practice, specialising in the renewable energy sector.

"Kamath's joining represents the next phase of our strategic plan for expanding A&M India's market presence and our energy sector expertise.

"As the energy sector continues to transition and evolve, Santosh's in-depth knowledge and industry relationships will help our clients effectively navigate the business complexities intertwined with their energy transition challenges," A&M India Country Leader and Managing Director Vikram Utamsingh added.

