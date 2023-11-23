Altman Is Back At OpenAI, But Questions Remain As To Why He Was Fired In First Place

A person close to the negotiations said that several women were suggested as possible interim directors, but parties couldn’t come to a consensus. Both Laurene Powell Jobs, the billionaire philanthropist and widow of Steve Jobs, and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer were floated, but deemed to be too close to Altman, this person said. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was also considered, but her name was dismissed as well. Ultimately, the board will include women, this person said.